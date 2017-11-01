Help Bring the Magic of Santa to Victims of Domestic Violence

Donate toys and gifts to benefit moms and kids finding safety in SafeHaven shelters.

Women escaping domestic violence often leave everything behind to find safety at SafeHaven of Tarrant County. SafeHaven’s annual Santa’s Sack gift drive collects donations of gifts for kids and moms from December 9-18.

Santa’s Sack donations allow moms and children staying at SafeHaven shelters to select special gifts for each other at our Christmas Store (at no cost, of course!). Gifts are then carefully wrapped by our elves and delivered by Santa on Christmas morning, bringing the joy of the holidays to victims who often leave everything to find safety.

How can you help?

Donate, host a Santa’s Sack Drive, or volunteer at a Santa’s Sack location.

Interested in volunteering? Shifts are Mon-Fri; 12p-6p and Sat; 12p-3p at both locations. Contact Cristie King at cking@safehaventc.org or 817-502-7154.

What we need:

NEW

toys (all age)

books

games/puzzles

purses

scarves

gift cards (all types)

electronics

Any other new items you would like to see under your own tree.

Our kids also give mom a gift, so please donate gifts for women as kids.

Please bring NEW, unwrapped gifts so the elves have plenty to do!

When Can I Start?

Santa’s Sack drop off locations are open December 9th-18th, but you or your organization can start collecting items now. Contact Cristie King at cking@safehaventc.org or 817-502-7154.

Drop Off Information

Donations accepted December 9th-18th Monday-Friday from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Arlington Santa’s Sack Drop Off

Lincoln Square Shopping Center

(by Studio Movie Grill) | 476 Lincoln Square, Arlington, TX 76011

Fort Worth Santa’s Sack Drop Off

West 7th Shopping District

2901 West 7th St., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Questions

Cristie King

817-502-7154